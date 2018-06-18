  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Disney, Disney Pixar, epilepsy, Epileptic seizure, Incredibles 2, Local TV, migraines, seizures, The Incredibles 2
A general view of the atmosphere during the world premiere Of Disney-Pixar's "Incredibles 2" on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – While the family-friendly film “Incredibles 2” crushed all animation box office records this weekend, it now comes with a medical warning.

At one point in the Disney Pixar blockbuster there is a sequence of bright flashing lights that could trigger seizures in people with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness.

incredibles 2 968039604 Disney Issues Seizure Warning About Incredibles 2 Animated Movie

A general view of the atmosphere during the world premiere Of Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Walt Disney Studios sent a notice to exhibitors asking that they post a notice to patrons stating, “INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.”

But the Epilepsy Foundation issued a statement stating concerns about the movie and asking Disney to put the word out themselves. The Foundation wants Disney to “post a warning on all its digital properties, including relevant websites and social media channels.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, “for about 3 percent of people with epilepsy, exposure to flashing lights at certain intensities, or with certain visual patterns, can trigger seizures.”

Blogger Veronica Lewis began posting on Twitter about the issue on Thursday.

Disney estimated that “Incredibles 2” earned $180 million in its first weekend in North American theaters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s