LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – While the family-friendly film “Incredibles 2” crushed all animation box office records this weekend, it now comes with a medical warning.

At one point in the Disney Pixar blockbuster there is a sequence of bright flashing lights that could trigger seizures in people with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness.

Walt Disney Studios sent a notice to exhibitors asking that they post a notice to patrons stating, “INCREDIBLES 2 contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.”

But the Epilepsy Foundation issued a statement stating concerns about the movie and asking Disney to put the word out themselves. The Foundation wants Disney to “post a warning on all its digital properties, including relevant websites and social media channels.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, “for about 3 percent of people with epilepsy, exposure to flashing lights at certain intensities, or with certain visual patterns, can trigger seizures.”

Blogger Veronica Lewis began posting on Twitter about the issue on Thursday.

So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Disney estimated that “Incredibles 2” earned $180 million in its first weekend in North American theaters.