  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marine, PTSD, Roy Brady, walking across the country

TULSA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – A U.S. Marine is walking across the country to help raise awareness for PTSD.

Roy Brady made his way through Tulsa on Sunday as he continues his more than 2,000 mile quest.

screen shot 2018 06 18 at 2 39 05 pm Marine Walking 2,000 Miles Across US

Roy Brady – Marine walking across US to raise awareness about PTSD (KOTV)

Brady is walking from California to New Jersey.

It’s called the Major Walk — in honor of his brother, Major Brady — who he says took his own life.

Brady says he wants to help other families before it’s too late.

“Those civilians that might have military members in their family they might not understand if we don’t ask questions you’ll never know what’s going on send them in the right direction to go get help,” said Roy Brady.

The walk is in partnership with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, an organization that works to improve the lives of wounded or injured veterans.

Brady started his journey in May and is expected to make it to New Jersey sometime in September.

screen shot 2018 06 18 at 2 38 52 pm Marine Walking 2,000 Miles Across US

Roy Brady – Marine walking across US to raise awareness about PTSD (KOTV)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s