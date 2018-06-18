TULSA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – A U.S. Marine is walking across the country to help raise awareness for PTSD.

Roy Brady made his way through Tulsa on Sunday as he continues his more than 2,000 mile quest.

Brady is walking from California to New Jersey.

It’s called the Major Walk — in honor of his brother, Major Brady — who he says took his own life.

Brady says he wants to help other families before it’s too late.

“Those civilians that might have military members in their family they might not understand if we don’t ask questions you’ll never know what’s going on send them in the right direction to go get help,” said Roy Brady.

The walk is in partnership with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge, an organization that works to improve the lives of wounded or injured veterans.

Brady started his journey in May and is expected to make it to New Jersey sometime in September.