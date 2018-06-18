  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men are charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two men found in stuffed in the trunk of a Cadillac near a West Dallas park.

asuspect4 Pair In Dallas Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Trunk

Moises Martinez

Authorities say 37-year-old Moises Martinez has admitted his role in the homicides and has named an accomplice, 26-year-old Andres Frausto. Frausto already was in custody on an unrelated charge.

andres frausto Pair In Dallas Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Trunk

Mugshot of Andres Frausto. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

The bodies of 20-year-old Jacob Collard and 28-year-old and Robert Diaz III were found on May 15 after city employees noticed a foul odor coming from a Cadillac ATS parked at Pueblo Park, in the 500 block of Pueblo Street.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived they found the bodies of Collard and Diaz inside the trunk.

An arrest warrant affidavit says police used phone records to tie Martinez to Diaz, who worked at a construction company that also employed Collard.

One witness has told police Martinez had been selling drugs to the slain men.

