GRAND PRAIRIE – The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for a police impersonator who sexually assaulted a driver after pulling her over.

It happened on June 17 at 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Jefferson.

The fake cop was driving a black SUV equipped with red and blue lights around the front fender. After pulling over the victim, he directed her to his backseat where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police he was a Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds with black slicked back hair, a mustache with stubble on his face and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a black tactical-style uniform with a badge and duty belt.

Anyone who recognizes this composite sketch of the suspect or the described vehicle is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police or Crime Stoppers at 972.988.8477(TIPS).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.