HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators say a co-worker alleges the mother of a newborn abandoned in a Souper Salad dumpster put him there.

“To hear that somebody chose to put their baby, their newborn baby in a dumpster rather than choosing to make the choice for a safe place or to tell a co-worker. It’s hard to hear,” said Jen Jones, who works nearby. “Because that’s a human life.”

The unthinkable happened Friday morning on June 15, 2018 at the restaurant located at 914 Melborne Road.

The employee’s report states another co-worker possibly just had a miscarriage and was later seen carrying a bag out to the dumpster.

Medics arrived on-scene and began treating the 28 year old female employee, who had recently given birth in the restroom.

Officers found the baby boy inside a plastic garbage bag at the bottom of one of the trash dumpsters. The infant was awake and crying, and was later transported to a local hospital, and is currently listed in good condition.

His mother was also transported to a local hospital for treatment connected with childbirth.

Police are withholding her identity but said they anticipate criminal charges will soon be filed.

In Texas, the Safe Haven law legally allows parents to leave their infant at a hospital or fire station — no questions asked.

The closest fire station to the Souper Salad is less than a mile away while the nearest hospital is less than a mile and a half.

Lynn Pearsons, an educator who’s worked with pregnant teens before, said there’s always more to the story.

“Did they not know or was there a lack of information or were there other personal things that people didn’t know were happening that caused that person to make such a terrible decision,” said Pearsons.

The baby is in the care of Child Protective Services.