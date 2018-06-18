DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One speaker after another challenged U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess Monday night.

“I mean, I haven’t been sleeping because of what’s going on,” said Gretchen Veling.

Veling asked Rep. Burgess what he planned to do to stop families from being separated at the border.

“We are taking care of those children,” he said. Then the crowd booed.

Rep. Burgess said it was “very likely” something would happen this week.

“I appreciate that you’re critical of the leadership in this country, but where the hell is the leadership in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador,” Rep. Burgess said, followed by more boos from the crowd.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins meanwhile says he’s coordinating efforts to bring children on the border to North Texas.

“In no way would we be saying we support family separation or we want to see it would last longer. We’re simply saying as long as it’s going on we want these children to experience as much love, compassion, and support as possible,” said Jenkins.