SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and threatening the child’s mother with deportation if she reported him.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says 47-year-old Jose Nunez was arrested Sunday on a warrant for super aggravated sexual assault — a charge applied when the victim is less than six years old.

County jail and court records show Nunez is being held without bail and don’t list an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is due in court Monday afternoon.

Salazar said the mother from Guatemala took her daughter to a fire station Saturday night after the child cried out for help.

Salazar said the assaults may have been going on for years, and that there could be other victims. “When one person or persons individually demonstrate like they did in this case that they’re not worthy to be part of this agency, then we’re going to, quite frankly, get them out of here. Cut them out like cancer. And that’s what’s going to happen in this case,” he said.

Nunez, a detention deputy, is on paid dministrative leave pending an investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)