Catoosa, OK (CBS Local)- Employees at an Oklahoma Wendy’s received an unwelcome surprise when going about their work on Thursday afternoon as a live mouse was found among the hamburger buns.

Employee Skylar Frame shared a video of the incident on Facebook after she said that management at the store did not take action.

Frame told 2 Works For You in Tulsa that she didn’t originally find the mouse, but heard commotion coming from the back of the store while she was going about her work.

“I just hear “mouse, mouse, mouse!” I’m like, we do not have mice in this store, what? I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns,” Frame said.

Wendy’s corporate statement that was provided to the station said that they had been made aware of the incident and they’ve launched an investigation with their pest-control vendor and quality assurance.

This wasn’t the only incident in recent weeks at this location as other employees told 2 Works For You that loose cigarettes had been left out in the preparation area. Another employee told the station that a rat had been found earlier this month.

“The next time I found an actual live mouse in there, crawling around, eating all the burger buns. She told me “just take a new rack and get the buns underneath.” That was just disgusting because last time there was rat feces it was dribbling underneath every other rack,” Samantha Niebelink said. Both employees said they’ve noticed multiple health code violations just in the last year, and plan to quit if managers at the Catoosa location don’t take action.”

The local health department reportedly visited the location on Friday and found no violations.