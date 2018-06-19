WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine spent his first Father’s Day as a dad of two.

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of the 39-year-old holding their second daughter, Gio Grace, who was born in February. Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, is nearly 2 years old.

Prinsloo wrote the “girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband.”

The 29-year-old also saluted her father.

The couple married in July 2014.

