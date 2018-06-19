WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
Sketch of a person of interest in a possible sexual assault at a park at Lake Ray Roberts. (Denton County Sheriff's Office)

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a possible sexual assault at a park at Lake Ray Roberts in early June.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a person who may have information on a sexual assault at Jordan Moore Park, located at Lake Ray Roberts.

The person is described as a white male with dirty blonde hair, a goatee and in his late 20’s. Authorities also say he smokes Camel cigarettes and goes by the name “Ant” or “Regele.” He is possibly driving a black four-door pickup truck with orange cab lights.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 940.349.1668.

