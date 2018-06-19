FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas-based organization is helping immigrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth said it has received and is assisting those children Tuesday. This is in response to the “zero-tolerance” policy by the Trump administration that is being blamed for families being separated at the border because they crossed over illegally.

Although they aren’t saying how many children it is caring for Tuesday evening, or even where they are at this time, their statement said the charity is also ready to expand the program to help more children as needed.

Statement by Catholic Charities Fort Worth: