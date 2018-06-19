  • CBS 11On Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas-based organization is helping immigrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Catholic Charities Fort Worth said it has received and is assisting those children Tuesday. This is in response to the “zero-tolerance” policy by the Trump administration that is being blamed for families being separated at the border because they crossed over illegally.

Although they aren’t saying how many children it is caring for Tuesday evening, or even where they are at this time, their statement said the charity is also ready to expand the program to help more children as needed.

Statement by Catholic Charities Fort Worth:

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and Catholic Charities Fort Worth, as in the past, will live out our mission to help those in need. Through its International Foster Care Program and The Assessment Center, Catholic Charities Fort Worth has received and is assisting children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border. Catholic Charities staff stands ready to expand the program as needed.

