RUSSIA (CBSNEWS.COM) – Shocking video from a Russian circus shows a bear turn on its handler and viciously attack him during a show. The audience watched in horror as the bear jumped off a skateboard it had been riding and leaped towards the humans in the circus ring.

Video from the circus in Russia’s Volgograd region, posted by the Daily Mail, shows the bear sliding down a ramp on the skateboard while a handler holds on to its leash. At the end of the ramp, the bear gets rambunctious, and strains against the leash. The bear then pulls away from its handler and starts running towards another circus member inside the ring.

Bear out of control in circus pic.twitter.com/Dqnr3Yjawq — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) June 17, 2018

Other handlers are seen trying to swat the bear away with a large sticks. The bear follows a handler around the small circus ring and then jumps on top of the man.

