DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have a identified a woman killed during a May 28 homicide.

She is Briana Williams, 22.

Police said suspect was seen riding a motorcycle in surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or details surrounding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Grubbs at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3675.

Williams was found around 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a business at 11129 Zodiac Lane on May 28.

Police have not said how she was killed.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

