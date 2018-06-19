DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are all sorts of fun camps that North Texas children are enjoying this summer, and one of them is drone camp. Elementary school students in Dallas this week are taking the controls and getting a head start on science learning.

Gleeful outbursts from 7-year-old boys and girls are not unusual during summer break, especially inside of a gym. But the students at Alcuin School in Dallas are not shooting hoops. They’re piloting actual drones. The camp is put on by Dro-Bots, a company that partners with the school to bring a lift to the summer doldrums.

“We can teach kids to fly drones safely, and it intertwines with the STEM program,” explained Dro-Bots instructor Natasha Riggins. “We have pilots, we have navigators, engineers, scouts… and they’re all working together as a team in order to get the drones to fly and learn about safety as they move along.”

The children maneuver the drones forward and backward, left and right, up and down, and even through hoops.

One added plus — the kids get to stay inside where the temperatures are cooler.

Second-grade student Annabelle Murray is one of the campers who are getting a shot behind the controls. “I like how they look. They look kind of cute to me,” she said, adding that she does not already have her own drone at home, but wants to get one now.

“They’re so excited. It’s opening up their eyes in new ways that they may have not explored before,” stated Carla Meadows, Alcuin School’s communications director. “Instead of doing something more sedintary, they’re doing something active this summer. And what better way to do that than by not just exercising your body, but also your brain.”

It’s a day camp that drones on and on, but has never been more fun!