DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With highways becoming more congested and potentially more dangerous due to vacation and summer fun-related travel, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is going to have more deputies out to try to get people to reduce speed, wear their seatbelts and drive without distractions.

The Sheriff’s Department will provide extra enforcement on IH20 and IH30 from the city of Grand Prairie, Dallas County line to the city of Mesquite, Dallas County line.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the goal of this operation is to have “zero fatalities” during the initiative and the 4th of July holiday by making drivers aware of their driving habits and speed.

“It is the goal of the deputies to prevent crashes, reduce speed, reduce distracted driving and ensure seatbelt compliance in order for the citizens of Dallas County to travel to and from their destinations safely,” the news release stated.

The department will utilize the specialty units, overtime units, and traffic units to provide high visibility along IH20 and IH30.

DATES OF OPERATION

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – IH20

Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – IH30

Friday, June 22, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – IH20

Along with speed and seatbelt enforcement, the department will utilize members of the Drug Enforcement Unit to reduce drug trafficking and utilize the Emissions Unit to ensure vehicles are in compliance with state laws and have proper Texas registration.

The Commercial Vehicles Unit will also enforce large trucks driving in the left lane where prohibited. They will also ensure the commercial vehicles are in safety compliance for safer roads.