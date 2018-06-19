WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
Filed Under:Army Staff Sgt. Leo J. Husak of West, Central Texas, The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leo J. Husak, 21, of West, Texas. (photo courtesy of: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

WEST, Texas (AP) — The remains of a Central Texas soldier killed in 1945 during a World War II battle in Germany have been identified and are being returned to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 21-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Leo J. Husak of West was accounted for in February. Burial will be Saturday in his hometown.

Husak was with Company A, 1st Battalion, 309th Infantry Regiment, 78th Infantry Division, when he was killed in January 1945. Other soldiers were unable to recover Husak’s remains due to continued fighting.

After the war, hundreds of remains from German battlefields were buried in the Netherlands.

In 2016, U.S. military researchers determined further details on where Husak died. Some remains were disinterred last year and sent to a military lab, where DNA identified Husak.

 

 

