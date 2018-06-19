DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A welcomed gift to North Texas police officers who spend a lot of time waiting to testify in criminal trials.

A truck full of new sofas, chairs and tables arrived at the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Weir’s Furniture made the donation and Blue Line Moving Company offered free delivery to the officer waiting room on the tenth floor of the courthouse.

Officers with the Dallas Police Association replaced dilapidated 20-year-old furniture in the room where they often spend hours waiting to take the stand during criminal trials.

“It was disgusting,” said Frederick Frazier of the Dallas Police Association. “Twenty years of officers going up there relaxing and 20 years of sitting and waiting at court cases so you can imagine what that furniture looked like our officers don’t always show up in the best condition they’re coming off the street going straight to court and sometimes they bring the streets with them when they go to court.”

The special waiting room is open to all police departments who use the courthouse.

It was created so officers would not have to mingle with defendants who they were testifying against.