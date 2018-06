BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected shooter is in Bedford Police custody after being released from a hospital.

Police said Manuel Gonzalo Castillo shot at officers who were responding to reports of gunshots Friday night on Burr Oak Court.

Officers said they found Castillo hiding under a car with his gun pointed at them.

Castillo was in the hospital since Saturday for a gunshot wound to his hand.

No officers were hurt.

Castillo was arrested at his home on Tuesday.