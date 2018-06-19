WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma will pay football coach Lincoln Riley $25 million over the next five years, including $4.8 million this season.

Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved the new numbers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Riley was one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the nation before being promoted to head coach after Bob Stoops’ abrupt retirement. Shortly after becoming head coach, the board approved a deal for him that started at $3.1 million. He led the Sooners to the Big 12 title, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a No. 3 final ranking while coaching Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The biggest jump came in his supplemental income, which increased from $2.475 million to $3.475 million and is set to increase by $100,000 per year. He has an annual retention benefit of $500,000.

