KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have optioned rookie left-hander Yohander Mendez back to Triple-A Round Rock for violating team rules.

Mendez was supposed to start Wednesday’s series finale against Kansas City. But right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get the ball instead.

General manager Jon Daniels says at least one other player was involved, but his discipline will be handled in-house. He says the incident is “not criminal, nothing involving MLB or the police.”

Second baseman Rougned Odor was scratched from Texas’ lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Royals, but manager Jeff Banister refused to comment on if the benching was related to Mendez’s punishment.

The 23-year-old Mendez is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA in two games, one start, with the Rangers this season

The Rangers have currently won three in a row but are in last place in the American League West division with a 30-44 record.

