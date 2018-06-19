WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus speaks with reporters before a luncheon near the state Republican convention on June 8, 2012, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is among the GOP lawmakers coming out against the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Straus sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The legislator from San Antonio said there’s no federal law requiring separating children from parents and doing so adds to the trauma that they have often faced in their countries of origin.

Straus, who’s not seeking re-election, asked the president to listen to the growing number of Americans, faith leaders and elected officials from both parties who have criticized the policy.

Hundreds of immigrant children are at a detention center in McAllen.

 

 

