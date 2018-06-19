WEATHERRain Across North Texas This Week, But Nothing Expected To Be Severe
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Country music icon Willie Nelson has extended an offer to meet President Donald Trump at one of the detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border to better understand what’s happening there.

In a tweet posted on his wife’s account, Annie Nelson, Nelson tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson Let’s go down to the border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there?! Let’s talk!”

It’s the latest attempt by a celebrity hoping to end the administration’s policy of separating families at border crossings.

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have donated and raised $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a link to groups fighting the policy. And Kate Walsh has pleaded with critics to call their senators and demand a change.

