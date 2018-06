SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing laptops from Costco by hiding them in a diaper box.

Police said she put both a box of adult diapers and eight laptops in her cart, then out of surveillance camera view, put the laptops in the box.

She paid for the diapers and left.

Police released surveillance images hoping someone might recognize the woman.