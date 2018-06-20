  • CBS 11On Air

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines plans to cut an undisclosed number of management jobs that top executives say are no longer needed more than four years after merging with US Airways.

The company says there will be a combination of layoffs and buyouts over the next several weeks.

CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom told management and support employees Tuesday that the company needs to be more productive for its long-term success.

American is the world’s biggest airline and has about 103,000 employees. The Fort Worth-based company earned $1.9 billion last year.

U.S. airline-industry employment has been growing for more than four years as the carriers have become consistently profitable, according to the Transportation Department.

