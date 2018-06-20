WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to find two men they say tried to kidnap a teenaged girl Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said a 16-year-old girl reported she was walking northbound on FM 1187 just south of Interstate 20 around 6:00 p.m., on the south service road when a truck with two men pulled up behind her.

The passenger got out of the truck and grabbed the teen from behind by the waist, picked her up and tried to pull her toward the truck.

The victim physically resisted and was able to escape the man’s grip by picking up a rock and hitting him in the side of the head with it and striking him with her elbows.

The Sheriff said the victim said she ran from the suspects and the truck, headed eastbound toward New River Church, where she said she passed out in a ditch.

A woman passing by saw her and contacted the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she did not know either suspect, nor had she ever seen them before.

At this time, investigators do not have a description of the driver of the truck.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Department news release gave the following descriptions of one of the suspects and the vehicle:

The passenger suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a slim build, in his early 30s, having short brown hair and long sideburns, wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a small to mid-size, single-cab, two-door, red, possibly older Toyota truck with chrome trim running boards and a “bad paint job.”

“We are urgently searching for the suspects and this vehicle,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We strongly urge anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Anyone with information can call the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845.

Sheriff Fowler added the victim is safe. She was taken to a local hospital to assess any possibly injuries, and was treated and later released.

Parker County Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Callers may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.