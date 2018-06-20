  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (AP) — Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas last year, and accused his mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

Galveston police on Wednesday identified the body as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. His body was found eight months ago, and authorities named the child “Little Jacob.”

Police also announced that his mother and her girlfriend have been arrested. Police say both are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say they’re trying to determine whether the mother was connected to her son’s death.

Investigators made the unusual move of releasing a photo of the then-unidentified boy earlier this year, hoping it would generate new leads after hundreds of others hadn’t provided answers.

