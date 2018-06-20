LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Eva Longoria is a mom. The actress and husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston welcomed Santiago Enrique Baston into the world on Tuesday. They said that they are so grateful “for this beautiful blessing.”

The couple shared the child’s first picture with the magazine Hola! USA. The baby, wearing a hospital cap, is shown resting on his mother’s chest.

EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL #HOLAUSA#EvaLongoria ya es mamá!

Eva y su esposo #PepeBastón, nos comparten los detalles y la primera foto de su bebé: Santiago Enrique Bastón. https://t.co/6S8x5IAmmg pic.twitter.com/FJOxCmwnkB — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) June 20, 2018

During her pregnancy, 43-year-old Longoria supported the Time’s Up movement and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also attended the premiere of her movie “Overboard.”

Longoria was born in Corpus Christi. Her husband already has three children from a previous marriage.

