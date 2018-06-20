DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “Soy de Mexíco,” a woman responds, when CBS11 asked her where she’s from.

Her 10-year-old son stands close by, but it’s another woman, accompanied by two other children, who has joined the mother seeking information about their transfer to a bus scheduled to take them to Georgia.

Both women have electronic monitors locked around their ankles. The monitors say more than the women.

They are immigrants who’ve entered the country illegally.

Instead of placing the women in a South Texas detention facility or placing their children in a separate holding location, the women will face court hearings in Georgia.

The women declined to discuss their views on U.S. detention of children separate from parents.

One relative of a couple from Honduras said the family, complete with two sons, was caught crossing into the U.S. from Mexico illegally. But the couple wears the monitors, and will catch the next bus from Dallas to Tennessee, to meet with family.

Samuel Franco had no monitor, and few restrictions, as he left the downtown Dallas Greyhound bus station.

Franco arrived from Venezuela, complete with temporary visa. His one year old son Angelo was born in the U.S. This is Franco’s first time to touch his son.

He said he respects American laws on immigration, and received clearance to visit. But his plan is built on staying here.

“I’m here now. I want to stay,” he said.