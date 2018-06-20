MOSCOW (CNN) – After both Japan and Senegal won at the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Tuesday, you would expect their fans to flock to the streets in celebration. But some spectators decided to stay behind to help clean up the mess within the stadiums instead.

Japan’s historic 2-1 win over Colombia at Mordovia Arena in Saransk was followed by Senegal’s 2-1 victory over Poland at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Both teams are in the tournament’s Group H. Japan became the first Asian country to defeat a South American team at the World Cup.

Videos showing Japanese and Senegalese fans searching the stands for trash and gathering it up went viral online.

The fans were praised for their efforts by several people on Twitter. “This shouldn’t be ignored,” one user tweeted. “I know for a fact I wouldn’t stay to clean up. Fair play bit of class shown here.”

Even members of the media chimed in on the act. “Senegal achieved a historic triumph,” Argentinian television station TyC Sports tweeted after the match. “But their fans instead of celebrating minutes after the game are responsible for cleaning their sector before leaving #Respect.”

