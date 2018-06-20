NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 is Pulling Together to raise money for a worthy cause – to try to put an end to childhood cancer.

The last two years have been a struggle for Julie Duncan’s family. Her daughter, Caroline was diagnosed with cancer on her 3rd birthday.

“While Caroline was undergoing chemo and going through this transition, and losing her hair, she lost a lot of her confidence,” said her mother, Julie.

Between the hospital visits and chemotherapy pills, there wasn’t a lot of time for fun family trips.

Her father, Dan said they’re grateful for cancer research. His family is proof of that, because today, 5-year-old Caroline is cancer-free!

“She’s been considered cancer-free since April. We’re now trying to take advantage. We now went skiing. We’ve gone to Disney World,” said Dan. “Her hair’s back, her smile’s back, she has as much energy as any 5 year old. You would never know what she’s gone through.”

The family hopes people continue to support cancer research.

Our pulling together event is all about fighting to end to kids cancer. The event takes place at Lynn Creek Park on August 11.