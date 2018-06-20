DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A simple, handwritten thank you note to police officers from a child after they removed a wanted criminal out of a rough Garland neighborhood, has touched officers.

A Dallas Police officer posted a photo of a smiling child holding up a sheet of paper with the message, “thanks for saving us from bad people.”

This little girl gave this to our squad after serving a warrant and arresting a monster in her neighborhood. Absolutely priceless! @bluelivesmtr pic.twitter.com/vryr3zoO4k — Frederick Frazier (@Frazier7324) June 20, 2018

This came after officers arrived in the child’s Garland neighborhood on Tacoma to arrest a parole violator who lives nearby.

Nicholas Pallett has history of drug and previous arrests for assault and making threats.

Officer Frederick Frazier tweeted a photo of the girl with the thank you card they received and called it, “absolutely priceless.”