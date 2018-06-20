  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump said he will sign something “in a little while” to address the spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their families at the border.

“I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat pre-emptive,” said President Trump. “We want to keep families together but we also need to be very strong on the border.”

The comments come amid news that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was working on executive action that would end the separation process.

Trump also told reporters that he plans to cancel the annual congressional picnic, saying: “It doesn’t feel right to have a picnic for Congress.” He added that: “We want to solve this immigration problem.”

Click here to see the full lists of items needed to help immigrant children and find out more about becoming a foster parent.

