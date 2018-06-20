ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A UTA student was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint Wednesday at 3 a.m.

She was approached by a man with a gun at the Midtown Apartments at 1121 UTA Blvd.

Police described the suspect as a black male, possibly in his 20’s with a thin build.

He forced the victim to drive her car to an ATM and withdraw money from her account. He then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. The victim was then forced to drive to a convenience store to withdraw more money. She drove the suspect to an unknown location where he got out and took off.

The victim drove home and called the Arlington Police Department.

If you have information about this incident, please call UTA police at 817-272-3381. Members of the UTA community are urged to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Students enrolled in evening classes should walk in groups when possible or call UTA police at 817-272-3381 for a security escort.