LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Nevada Highway Patrol shared the aftermath of a violent car fire on U.S. 95.

Body camera video shows troopers risking their lives to drag the driver to safety as car fire sends bullets flying toward them.

Troopers said a man’s car burst into flames because he was driving so fast when he crashed into the side of the highway.

He was also carrying ammunition and the extreme heat caused the bullets the combust and shoot off in different directions.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the dash cam video on a NHP trooper’s car shows two troopers drive up to the extreme scene and run out of their car. They start helping the man, who’s sitting on the ground, with what appears to be a broken leg.

Bullets keep firing and one trooper asks the driver if he has guns in the car. The answer is no, but the driver does say he has, “a lot of bullets.”

The driver is suspected of DUI. There is no word on his current condition or if he was carrying that ammunition legally.

Both troopers involved are already back at work.