SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A burned body found in a San Antonio apartment was identified as that of a missing college student.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday said the body is that of 20-year-old Northwest Vista College student Jared Vargas.

The body was found Monday, three days after Vargas was last seen.

The cause of death is listed only as homicidal violence.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Esquivel-Garcia on charges of murder, arson and abuse of a corpse. Federal immigration officials have also put a hold on Esquivel-Garcia, who does not have an attorney listed to speak for him.