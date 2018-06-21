In March, a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Jose Aguado for the crash that killed Clarence Green. Manslaughter charges were later dropped.
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Clarence Green, Deadly Crash, grand jury, Jose Aguado, Local TV, manslaughter, no-bill, Speeding

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sherri Ferguson-Webb waited a year to visit the intersection where her father died.

“Today I really have to come to the realization that he’s gone,” she said, staring at the spot where another driver struck his SUV. “It hurts even more to know justice hasn’t been served.”

clarence green sr Driver Believed Responsible For Deadly 2017 Crash Is Back On The Road

Clarence Green Sr.

The Dallas Police Department initially charged Jose Aguado, the driver who struck Clarence Green, with manslaughter.

aguado Driver Believed Responsible For Deadly 2017 Crash Is Back On The Road

Jose Aguado (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

Investigators determined Aguado was speeding.

“According to several credible witnesses, Aguado ran the red light,” read a police statement, released at the time.

screen shot 2018 06 21 at 10 04 36 pm Driver Believed Responsible For Deadly 2017 Crash Is Back On The Road

deadly crash that killed Clarence Green in June 2017

Dallas County records also reveal he was driving with a suspended license and had prior convictions for DWI, possessing drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a license.

In March, though, A Dallas County Grand Jury declined to indict Aguado for last year’s deadly crash.

Ferguson-Webb says, it took two months for her to learn the manslaughter charge had been dropped.

“No one from the DA’s office called me. They never called me. And, I found out via Facebook that the man who killed my father had got off,” she said. “It was like hearing he died all over again.”

The Facebook post she saw came from Rebecca Aguilar, a witness who told CBS11 she was never asked to testify in the case.

Because grand jury proceedings are by law a secret process, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office would not comment on what evidence jurors heard.

“They haven’t explained anything,” said Ferguson-Webb.

She now worries Aguado is back on the road.

“I’m afraid he’ll do it to someone else,” she said.

CBS11 asked the Dallas County DA’s Office if it would consider bringing a case back before the Grand Jury.

It responded, “Any time additional investigative leads come to the attention of agencies in our jurisdiction, we are happy to consider any of the new evidence presented.”

Aguado did not respond to efforts to reach him at home or by phone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s