DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sherri Ferguson-Webb waited a year to visit the intersection where her father died.

“Today I really have to come to the realization that he’s gone,” she said, staring at the spot where another driver struck his SUV. “It hurts even more to know justice hasn’t been served.”

The Dallas Police Department initially charged Jose Aguado, the driver who struck Clarence Green, with manslaughter.

Investigators determined Aguado was speeding.

“According to several credible witnesses, Aguado ran the red light,” read a police statement, released at the time.

Dallas County records also reveal he was driving with a suspended license and had prior convictions for DWI, possessing drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a license.

In March, though, A Dallas County Grand Jury declined to indict Aguado for last year’s deadly crash.

Ferguson-Webb says, it took two months for her to learn the manslaughter charge had been dropped.

“No one from the DA’s office called me. They never called me. And, I found out via Facebook that the man who killed my father had got off,” she said. “It was like hearing he died all over again.”

The Facebook post she saw came from Rebecca Aguilar, a witness who told CBS11 she was never asked to testify in the case.

Because grand jury proceedings are by law a secret process, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office would not comment on what evidence jurors heard.

“They haven’t explained anything,” said Ferguson-Webb.

She now worries Aguado is back on the road.

“I’m afraid he’ll do it to someone else,” she said.

CBS11 asked the Dallas County DA’s Office if it would consider bringing a case back before the Grand Jury.

It responded, “Any time additional investigative leads come to the attention of agencies in our jurisdiction, we are happy to consider any of the new evidence presented.”

Aguado did not respond to efforts to reach him at home or by phone.