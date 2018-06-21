TRAFFICOverturned Gasoline Tanker Truck Has Closed The Dallas High Five Interchange In All Directions
Filed Under:"Zero Tolerance Policy", Children, families separated, Illegal immigration, immigrant children, immigrants, Immigration, Parents, tender age shelter, Texas Civil Rights Project, Trump administration, U.S.-Mexico Border, unaccompanied minors

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

Efren Olivares, a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said outside of the federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas, that the 17 immigrants were supposed to have been sentenced Thursday morning for improperly entering the U.S.

undocumented immigrants 977061386 Lawyer: Feds Unexpectedly Drop Charges Against 17 Immigrants

Central American asylum seekers, including a Honduran girl, 2, and her mother (L), are taken into custody near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Olivares says the 17 will likely be placed in immigration detention, though he didn’t know whether they would be reunited immediately with their children or released altogether. Asked if they had any reaction to the charges against them being dropped, he said, “They’re asking about their children, frankly.”

The Texas Civil Rights Project is interviewing adults to track them and their children through separate government systems.

The dropping of the charges comes a day after President Donald Trump reversed a policy of forcibly separating immigrant children from their parents upon entering the U.S. without permission.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

