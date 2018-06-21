FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after admitting to shooting his former girlfriend on Tuesday, June 19.

The suspect, Jamie Devon Brown, was arrested on a capital murder charge in the Longview area.

Bond is set at $150,000.

Brown was booked into the Gregg County Jail in Longview.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police officers responded to a call at 4900 Bellaire Drive S., about a woman lying in the grass. She was dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said Brown provided a statement admitting to shooting the victim.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Neither have details on a the motive.