FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after admitting to shooting his former girlfriend on Tuesday, June 19.
The suspect, Jamie Devon Brown, was arrested on a capital murder charge in the Longview area.
Bond is set at $150,000.
Brown was booked into the Gregg County Jail in Longview.
On Tuesday, Fort Worth Police officers responded to a call at 4900 Bellaire Drive S., about a woman lying in the grass. She was dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Investigators said Brown provided a statement admitting to shooting the victim.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Neither have details on a the motive.