COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country have declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide dropped 4 cents to settle at $2.69 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices slipped 3 cents this week to average $2.87 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.09 per gallon. Drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen area have the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.51 per gallon.

AAA on Thursday estimated 3.4 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home during the Fourth of July holiday, nearly 6 percent more than a year ago. Independence Day this year falls on a Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

