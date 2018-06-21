The Fuego Volcano continues to release ash and smoke more than a week after a violent eruption, as seen from the village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 11, 2018. - A week after Guatemala's Fuego volcano eruption the death toll has reached 110, leaving dozens of people injured, more than 12,000 evacuated and some 4,500 with no homes to return to, according to figures from the country's disaster agency. (Photo Credit: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala say a child severely burned in this month’s volcano eruption and transferred to a Texas hospital has died.

Guatemala’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare announced the girl’s death Tuesday night in an online statement. Her name and age weren’t released.

Officials with Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston did not immediately provide details Thursday. Spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said a statement would be released later.

Shriners hospital officials earlier this week said seven children from Guatemala who were burned in the June 3 Volcano of Fire eruption were being treated at the complex in Galveston, about 50 miles southeast of Houston. Conditions of the surviving six children weren’t immediately released Thursday.

The Guatemalan government was coordinating the return of the girl’s body to her homeland.