NEW YORK (AP) – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after the company learned of a consensual relationship that he had with an employee.

Intel said Thursday that the relationship was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

gettyimages 630985290 Intel CEO Resigns After Consensual Relationship With Employee

(credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately. A search for a new CEO is under way.

In this #MeToo era, corporate America is under intense pressure to enforce workplace policies on gender equality and sexual harassment.

Krzanich joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

