FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews had to rescue a driver from a ravine following a crash in Fort Worth on Thursday morning. The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Loop 820 near Old Decatur Road, but the eastbound side of the highway had to be shut down.

Police said that the driver crashed his vehicle into a big rig, but then started to flee from the scene on foot. The man threw himself over the bridge at Old Decatur Road and into a ravine below. He was then injured and became stuck, needing to be saved by emergency workers.

A high-angle rescue team was called to the scene to yank the driver out from the ravine. The man was then transported to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth. His injuries are not known, but he was said to be in non-serious condition. The man’s name has not been released.

According to police, the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. The motive behind his behavior is not known.

Even though the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Loop 820, police and fire crews were forced to shut down the eastbound side of the highway in order to reach the stuck man. This resulted in delays from Saginaw to Lake Worth early Thursday morning.