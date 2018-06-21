Filed Under:Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Local TV, Luka Doncic, NBA, NBA Draft, Slovenia, trade

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Mavericks selected Trae Young, point guard from Oklahoma, with the fifth pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, but they quickly traded him to Atlanta after the Hawks selected Luka Doncic, a guard from Slovenia, with the third pick of the draft.

The Mavericks will also send a future first-round pick to the Hawks as part of the deal.

gettyimages 980758150 Mavericks Pick, Then Trade Trae Young To Atlanta For Luka Doncic At NBA Draft

Trae Young is introduced before the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

gettyimages 980759738 e1529625525258 Mavericks Pick, Then Trade Trae Young To Atlanta For Luka Doncic At NBA Draft

Luka Doncic poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Slovenian teenager is considered one of the best prospects to come out of Europe.

gettyimages 979333628 Mavericks Pick, Then Trade Trae Young To Atlanta For Luka Doncic At NBA Draft

Real Madrid Luka Doncic celebrating the championship during Liga Endesa Finals match (4th game) between Kirolbet Baskonia and Real Madrid at Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria, Spain. June 19, 2018. (Photo by COOLMEDIA/Peter Sabok/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Doncic is expected to spend his rookie season as a teammate of Dirk Nowitzki, who plans to become the first player to spend all 21 seasons with the same franchise. Nowitzki, of Germany, is the highest-scoring European player in NBA history.

Young was a dynamic scorer in his only season at Oklahoma as one of the country’s best point guards.

This marks the seventh time in the last 13 drafts that at least one player has gone in the top five and will be entering the NBA directly from an international team. Andrea Bargnani went No. 1 overall in 2006; the last top-five to come from an international roster was Dragan Bender, who went No. 4 to Phoenix in 2016.

The international touch on this draft is already pronounced, with No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton being born in the Bahamas.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s