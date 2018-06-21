TRAFFICDallas High Five Interchange Re-opens In All Directions After Morning Wreck
By Steve Pickett
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Vincent Herrera offered a firm handshake, and a thoughtful “thank you.”

The Houston native walked from one table to another, set up under a sweltering produce shed at Dallas’ Farmers Market.

The tables were interview stations for a variety of employers with one connection: The companies are offering jobs that typically place workers in outdoor conditions. Hence the name – “Some Like It Hot” Job Fair.

Hererra, recently released from prison after serving three years, calmly opened up to job recruiters about his past, and his plan for his future.

“I do have a background. My past is my past. I paid my debt to society. And there’s employers here ready to give a second chance,” he said.

Seventy companies, including construction firms, highway developers, delivery handlers and others offered a combined 3,000 jobs in the Dallas area.

Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas prepared the outdoor job fair, in hopes of teaming blue collar type job seekers with firms trying to maintain and build their workforce.

“We tried to focus on jobs outside. The theory being, it’s fun inside, but why make less money than what is available in the market. we know these jobs are paying more money”, WFS President Lauren Larrea said.

The outdoor job fair offered jobs with pay rates from $14 an hour to $65,000 a year for a commercial truck driver.

Most of the job fair firms dismissed applicant prohibitions toward parolees or applicants with prison convictions. For Vincent Herrera, at least three companies expressed interest in providing him a job opportunity.

“That’s all I want. A chance,” he said.

Workforce Solutions will still take job applications online.  Click here to search and apply.

