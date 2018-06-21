ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday a student at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint. This morning police made an arrest in the case.

The Arlington Police Department fugitive team tracked down Joel Engobo Mambe at a home in Fort Worth and took him into custody without incident.

Police say the female victim was at the Midtown Apartments, near the UTA campus, when she was approached by a man with a gun. The woman was forced to drive her car to an ATM and withdraw money and afterward was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

After the assault the victim was forced to drive to a convenience store and withdraw more money. After getting the cash the suspect forced her to drive to an unknown location where jumped out of the car and ran away on foot.

Outstanding police work by @ArlingtonPD team! Less than 24 hrs after offenses were reported by @utarlington coed we ARRESTED Joel Mambe around 3:30 a.m. Charges include Aggravated Kidnapping, Robbery & Sexual Assault. Gun recovered along with victim’s property at arrest scene! pic.twitter.com/e9rO2Sr5fU — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) June 21, 2018

When police took Mambe, 20, into custody they say they also recovered “the victim’s property including her debit card and the gun used in the offense”. They say surveillance video from an apartment complex proved “invaluable” to the investigation.

Mambe, who also has a warrant in Tarrant County, will be charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Sexual Assault. His bond has not been set and he remains in the Arlington Jail.