FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said a 16-year-old boy was struck and killed while skateboarding down a hill on a side street Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. at Riverside Drive and East Lancaster Avenue.

The victim jumped off his skateboard just before Lancaster, but his momentum carried him into the roadway where he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no criminal charges pending against the driver of the vehicle as the driver remained at the scene, police said.