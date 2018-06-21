LOTT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Central Texas company has recalled 489 pounds of frozen raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Texas Natural Meats of Lott, Texas produced the beef on August 8, 2017. The problem was discovered Tuesday during a routine Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection.

The recall involves 1-pound bags of Green Field Farms Rogers Texas Ground Beef that expire August 8, 2020. The beef, with USDA number EST. 34449, was sold at a farmers market in Rogers, Texas.

There is a concern that the meat may be sitting frozen in consumers’ freezers. The beef should be discarded or returned to place of purchase.

Most E. coli bacteria aren’t harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness. People who get sick from toxin-producing E. coli develop symptoms three to four days after swallowing the germ. Many victims suffer bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

