DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police detectives are trying to find a woman they say stole several pairs of glasses from the Glass Optical on W. Davis Street.

Police said it happened on Sunday, June 10 around 11:00 a.m.

Police said surveillance video showed the woman taking the glasses.

Police believe the suspect is about 20 to 30 years old with a medium to heavy build. She has long black hair and was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this crime can call Detective Watson at 214-671-0524.