TRAFFICOverturned Gasoline Tanker Truck Has Closed The Dallas High Five Interchange In All Directions
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATM, ATM camera, ATM Robbery, ATM Theft, Bomb, explosion, Explosive, fuse, Local TV, sparks, theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a business in Philadelphia during an unsuccessful theft attempt.

City police say the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a beer distributorship.

Video shows a woman, with some type of cover on her face, placing the device into the ATM and lighting a fuse. The woman then joined a man who had given her the device and left the area. Seconds later there is an explosion.

atm explosive Authorities: Would Be Thieves Blow Up ATM In Failed Heist

Authorities say the blast tore off the front of the ATM. After the explosion the man could be seen going back inside the building and looking around the machine, presumably for money. But the safe that contains the cash was not breached and no money was stolen.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “It’s very difficult, even with an explosion, to breach the safe.”

No injuries were reported.

The female suspect was arrested Thursday morning and the search continues for other male suspects in the case. Police say this is the fourth time an explosive device has been detonated in a Philadelphia building in the last month.

Investigators still haven’t determined what type of explosive device was used.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s