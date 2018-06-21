PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a business in Philadelphia during an unsuccessful theft attempt.

City police say the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a beer distributorship.

Video shows a woman, with some type of cover on her face, placing the device into the ATM and lighting a fuse. The woman then joined a man who had given her the device and left the area. Seconds later there is an explosion.

Authorities say the blast tore off the front of the ATM. After the explosion the man could be seen going back inside the building and looking around the machine, presumably for money. But the safe that contains the cash was not breached and no money was stolen.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “It’s very difficult, even with an explosion, to breach the safe.”

No injuries were reported.

The female suspect was arrested Thursday morning and the search continues for other male suspects in the case. Police say this is the fourth time an explosive device has been detonated in a Philadelphia building in the last month.

Investigators still haven’t determined what type of explosive device was used.

