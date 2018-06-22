  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
(credit: Becky Wiese/KTVT/KTXA)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents say they rescued an immigrant who was stuck on top of a moving train in southern New Mexico.

Agency officials say agents on Thursday morning saw a man atop an oncoming train in Alamogordo making hand gestures indicating he was in distress.

The agents were able to contact the train’s engineer, who made an emergency stop.

Agents helped the 34-year-old man down and determined he had injuries to his ankle and ribcage.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated.

Agents learned the man is a Mexican national who had crossed the border illegally on Wednesday in El Paso. He initially injured himself trying to get onto the train there.

He is currently being detained for processing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s